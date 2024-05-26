Performing Live:

LOMA PRIETA

Plus guests, TBA!

Loma Prieta is an Bay Area hardcore punk band that’s been making waves since 2005. Fitting for a band who’s name came from the infamous 1989 San Francisco earthquake, their music is dark, loud and violent with an outpouring of emotion.

hardcore. punk. screamo.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

trew

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-25d.html

Watch and listen:

Loma Prieta: Love: https://youtu.be/rYGHS_sLeOw