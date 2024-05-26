Loma Prieta
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
LOMA PRIETA
Plus guests, TBA!
Loma Prieta is an Bay Area hardcore punk band that’s been making waves since 2005. Fitting for a band who’s name came from the infamous 1989 San Francisco earthquake, their music is dark, loud and violent with an outpouring of emotion.
hardcore. punk. screamo.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-25d.html
Watch and listen:
Loma Prieta: Love: https://youtu.be/rYGHS_sLeOw
Info
credits
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That