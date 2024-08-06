Performing Live:

MC LARS

SCHAFFER THE DARKLORD

Shubzilla and Bill Beats

MC Snax

For over twenty years, MC Lars has built a fanbase across the world. In addition to touring, he has performed at Carnegie Hall, South by Southwest, San Diego Comic-Con, Slam Dunk, Truck Festival and as part of the Vans Warped Tour. He is an American record producer, rapper, cartoonist, podcaster and educator. Lars is one of the self-proclaimed originators of \"lit-hop\", and is the founder and Ceo of the independent record label Horris Records. Lars has presented on the similarities between Shakespeare and hiphop at two Ted X conferences and at numerous colleges and high schools.

Schaffer the Darklord (or STD) is a New York City-based rapper, drummer and comedian with material best-suited for nerdy and/or hedonistic audiences. With manic energy fueling a cartoonishly commanding stage presence, Std skewers such topics as substance abuse, sexual compulsion, urban anxiety and obsessive cat-enthusiasm. Imagine a Frankenstein-esque monster assembled from equal parts Bill Hicks, Adam Yauch, Joey Ramone and Prince, stitched together inside the shell of a maniacal heavy metal ex-patriot. Std has released nine albums and is a founding member of the touring nerdcore hiphop collective known as the Four-Eyed Horsemen, along with MC Lars, Mega Ran and MC Frontalot. When he's not on the road, he produces the NYC burlesque/wrestling hybrid event called \"TasselMania.\" Std continues to write, record and perform with great frequency and has no intention of stopping until his rock and roll lifestyle destroys him.

Shubzilla and Bill Beats are a rapper/DJ duo based in the Pacific Northwest. Since 2011, the duo has steadily released music and played some of the most diverse music and nerd festivals in the world. Their sound is a perfect mix of Shubzilla's frank and aggressive lyrics and Bill Beats' penchant for samples and bass-heavy compositions.