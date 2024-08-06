MC Lars + Schaffer the Darklord
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
MC LARS
SCHAFFER THE DARKLORD
Shubzilla and Bill Beats
MC Snax
For over twenty years, MC Lars has built a fanbase across the world. In addition to touring, he has performed at Carnegie Hall, South by Southwest, San Diego Comic-Con, Slam Dunk, Truck Festival and as part of the Vans Warped Tour. He is an American record producer, rapper, cartoonist, podcaster and educator. Lars is one of the self-proclaimed originators of \"lit-hop\", and is the founder and Ceo of the independent record label Horris Records. Lars has presented on the similarities between Shakespeare and hiphop at two Ted X conferences and at numerous colleges and high schools.
Schaffer the Darklord (or STD) is a New York City-based rapper, drummer and comedian with material best-suited for nerdy and/or hedonistic audiences. With manic energy fueling a cartoonishly commanding stage presence, Std skewers such topics as substance abuse, sexual compulsion, urban anxiety and obsessive cat-enthusiasm. Imagine a Frankenstein-esque monster assembled from equal parts Bill Hicks, Adam Yauch, Joey Ramone and Prince, stitched together inside the shell of a maniacal heavy metal ex-patriot. Std has released nine albums and is a founding member of the touring nerdcore hiphop collective known as the Four-Eyed Horsemen, along with MC Lars, Mega Ran and MC Frontalot. When he's not on the road, he produces the NYC burlesque/wrestling hybrid event called \"TasselMania.\" Std continues to write, record and perform with great frequency and has no intention of stopping until his rock and roll lifestyle destroys him.
Shubzilla and Bill Beats are a rapper/DJ duo based in the Pacific Northwest. Since 2011, the duo has steadily released music and played some of the most diverse music and nerd festivals in the world. Their sound is a perfect mix of Shubzilla's frank and aggressive lyrics and Bill Beats' penchant for samples and bass-heavy compositions.
MC Snax has made it his mission to spread some much needed joy and freshness in an often negative and stale world. In his ever-building career, he has self-released several albums and EPs, all the while building a dedicated support base. Whether he's writing about saving the world from an alien invasion with former Wwe Champion and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle, or rapping at length about his favorite discontinued snacks, the MC Snax discography is a vast resource of absurdly positive and oftentimes positively absurd music.
hiphop. lit hop. post punk. nerdcore.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm - 11pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-07c.html
Watch and listen:
MC Lars: This Gigantic Robot Kills: https://youtu.be/n8geYMCdDQ4
MC Lars x Schäffer the Darklord: Traumatic Disney Rap Song: https://youtu.be/ZKVgpZpAiT4
Schaffer the Darklord: The Rappist: https://youtu.be/clcZah3P4cs
Shubzilla & Bill Beats: Broken Glass: https://youtu.be/5ixBM7Gmtvo
