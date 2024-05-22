Performing Live:

MASACRE

SADISTIC RITUAL

HELLHUNTER

Masacre was born in 1988 in Medellin, Colombia in the midst of a social context marked by violence and death. Their extreme sound evokes the early European Death Metal but with lyrical content inspired by their life in Medellin in the 80s. These elements combined to give them the distinctive sound of Colombian Death Metal. Masacre are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their masterpiece Total Death (featuring \"Death Metal Forever,\" one of the best Columbian Death Metal anthems Ever). Total Death was produced, mixed and mastered by Erik Rutan (Hate Eternal, ex-Morbid Angel) and is considered to be the band's best work in all its history.

Atlanta's Sadistic Ritual delivers classic thrash licks in spades, set against a backdrop of chugging, headbang-worthy tunes.

Hellhunter is a Bay Area blackened thrash outfit made up of seasoned metal veterans from the San Francisco metal scene. Their current lineup features Death Angels' Will Carroll pounding the skins. Their live shows are legendary, get there early for a full night of N.W.O.B.H.M. inspired mayhem!

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$21 advance;

$27 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-21d.html

Watch and listen:

Masacre: Donde Habita el Mal: https://youtu.be/QBoiK7sFWD0