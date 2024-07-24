Performing Live:

MATTE BLVCK

SO MUCH BLOOD

Plus guests, TBA!

Matte Blvck is an electronic group out of San Diego CA. Producing sounds of sinister pleasures, visual arts and mechanical tinged dance music. Their debut record was mostly written during the global-wide shutdown due to Covid-19, and has spawned an introverted yet relatable sound. An album created in isolation touching on topics such as pain, panic and suffering yet conceiving a light at the end of the tunnel. Hence the title of the Album, \"I'm Waving, Not Drowning\".

So Much Blood (aka Bryan Clearside) is a Detroit bred, Los Angeles based electronic artist and producer. SMB draws his influences from his hometown of Detroit's historic electronic underground as well as the modern Los Angeles death beat scene. He started making music at the age of 13 in his bedroom recording obscure sounds to a 4-track portastudio. So Much Blood comes laced with abstract visual vignettes that help set the tone for the dense and brooding instrumental tracks. Defining his sound with a bold blend of cinematic landscapes,analog synth and apocolyptic drum beats. The music comes filled with emotion and flashes of holographic beauty.

dark electronic. synthwave. retrowave.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$26 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/07-23d.html

Watch and listen:

Matte Blvck: Vows: https://youtu.be/KZt1J8wSNhY

So Much Blood: What's Left: https://youtu.be/8EG6RsUg6WM