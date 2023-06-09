Mega Ran + MC Frontalot

Performing Live:

MEGA RAN -- https://www.megaran.com/

MC FRONTALOT -- https://www.frontalot.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

Mega Ran's penchant for storytelling has impressed retro gamers while garnering respect from Hip-Hop's harshest critics. An incredible impromptu \"freestyle\" MC, Random's unique combination of fantasy and introspective hiphop has found its way into TV shows, movies, video games, and even coursework at several universities.

MC Frontalot spent the last twenty years getting over being bad at kickball and being called a \"nerd\" by rapping into a computer and to his Star Wars acton figures. Thus began the story of the genre that he has become the godfather of. He has taken his art form to another level. Nerdcore has metastasized into an internet phenomenon and underground touring powerhouse, with dozens of well established live acts and more than a hundred home-studio rhymers self-identifying within the subgenre. It cannot be stopped.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$19 advance;

$23 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-05d.html

Watch and listen:

Mega Ran: Tractor Beam: https://youtu.be/mwGGqQka9Ao

MC Frontalot: Start Over: https://youtu.be/cwqxhTTgjKI