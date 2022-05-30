Memorial Weekend Music Festival
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
ROSEHILL -- https://www.facebook.com/rosehillband
AQUAGEIST -- https://www.facebook.com/aquageist
PIPER REEF
RAUE
FOLLOW ME DARK
RUSH HOUR X
IRIS
GLAD FIRE
Featuring the best new rock talent from around the Bay Area. This show will be your chance to say you saw them before they made it big!
rock. acoustic. indie.
5pm - 11:30pm.
all ages.
$12 advance;
$15 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1947154342159384/
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/05-29d.html
Info
credits