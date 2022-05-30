Memorial Weekend Music Festival

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

ROSEHILL -- https://www.facebook.com/rosehillband

AQUAGEIST -- https://www.facebook.com/aquageist

PIPER REEF

RAUE

FOLLOW ME DARK

RUSH HOUR X

IRIS

GLAD FIRE

Featuring the best new rock talent from around the Bay Area. This show will be your chance to say you saw them before they made it big!

rock. acoustic. indie.

5pm - 11:30pm.

all ages.

$12 advance;

$15 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1947154342159384/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/05-29d.html

