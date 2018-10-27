Performing Live:

MESSER CHUPS -- https://www.facebook.com/messerchups

ISAAC ROTHER AND THE PHANTOMS -- https://www.facebook.com/isaacrother

THE GREASY GILLS -- https://www.facebook.com/thegreasygills

With DJ:

Sid Presley

While Messer Chups' instrumental surf sound is hard to categorize, it is safe to say that it would be embraced by fans of Rockabilly, Horror punk, Vintage surf, Italian slasher films, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Pulp Fiction, Lounge music, the theremin, The Cramps, and the theme song from The Munsters. Their catchy music combines surf, vintage Russian melodies, rare film samples from the 50s and 60s, scratchy historical recordings, and lounge loops. Live, they explode with garage-punk intensity, all played against a video-collage backdrop of mid-century trashy cult and horror movie clips featuring Russ Meyer and Ed Wood, and superstars like Vampira and Bela Lugosi in a zombie mash-up.

Isaac Rother and The Phantoms call back to an era where rock n' roll was simple and dangerous. The voodoo magic of Bo Diddley and Screaming Jay Hawkins is seamlessly fused with tough 60's groups like the Animals, Screaming Lord Sutch and the tongue in cheek humor of classic novelty hits like Wooly Bully and Surfin' Bird. Isaac Rother and the Phantoms bring back the golden mystique of this past with top notch musicianship and original material, rendering them a cut above the rest. Behold... The Unspeakable Horror of Isaac Rother and The Phantoms!

The Greasy Gills are a smokin' hot all-gill surf band from Alameda, California. Featuring members of Rip Room and Bloody Waters!

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/10-26d.html

Watch and listen:

Messer Chups: Curse of Stephen Kong: http://youtu.be/-LtsJmxcj2M

Isaac Rother and the Phantoms: The Phantom: http://youtu.be/8UrtXlQhYnY