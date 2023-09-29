Performing Live:

METALACHI -- https://www.metalachi.com/

SHARK IN THE WATER -- https://www.sharkinthewater.net/

Metalachi: the world's first and only heavy metal mariachi band are back! It might sound like a punchline, but this is no joke. This band has everything: traditional mariachi instruments like the guitarrón and trumpet, heavy-metal songs, witty stage banter, vocals that give Slayer a run for their money, long hair, and beautiful people wearing animal print pants. After a decade of performing and releasing music, the band is as tight as the pants they wear, delivering mariachi covers of your party faves like como \"Rainbow in the Dark\" and \"Ace of Spades.\" Metalachi is the band we all need ahora, in these troubled times. Metalachi (pronounced like metal-ah-chee, not like a biblical name) combines the over the top feel of 80s hair/heavy metal with the musicality of classic rock and mariachi, and the theatricality of wrestling - these guys can work the mic! It all comes together to be one thing: fun. Metalachi doesn't just play music, they give you a total experience. Kind of like dinner and a show, except the dinner is mariachi covers of super famous rock songs. You'll leave this show full of good vibes.

Shark in the Water: If you like sharks, like to party and have ears, this is the band for you! All out, heavy as hell surf music. Fueled by pounding baritone guitars and a relentless rhythm section, this is not just any surf music, this is surf music with teeth! And yes- all the music is played by sharks!

classic rock. mariachi. heavy metal. indie rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

$18 advance;

$23 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-28.html

Metalachi: Rainbow In The Dark: https://youtu.be/o-2GikwGEfA

Metalachi: Crazy Train: https://youtu.be/g_5y5KrBoO8

Toxic Shark: Shark in the Water: https://youtu.be/2fyfXLxyJvc