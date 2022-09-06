Microchip League 2.0 / C.C.C.P. / Robotiko Rejekto

Performing Live:

MICROCHIP LEAGUE 2.0 -- https://www.facebook.com/microchipleague

C.C.C.P. -- https://www.facebook.com/groups/132559346804488/

ROBOTIKO REJEKTO -- https://www.facebook.com/tonebient

With DJs:

Unit 77 (Rhythm Zone)

trew

Zlaya (Body Rapture)

Joe Radio (Death Guild)

Visuals:

Daemon Core

These three legendary acts from Germany set the stage in the Electronic Euro Synth and Electronic Industrial Techno through the 80s and early 90s. You may recall Microchip League's legendary dance tracks \"New York New York\" and \"Communicate\" from 1986, C.C.C.P.'s legendary dance tracks \"American Soviets\" and \"United States Of Europe\", and Robotiko Rejekto's club dance classics \"Rejekto\" \"Umstrurz Jetzt\"!

'80s-'90s electronic euro synth. classic industrial techno.

8pm - 1am.

all ages.

$23 advance;

$32 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/06-08d.html

Watch and listen:

Microchip League: New York New York: http://youtu.be/ZiOgGy9i-kA

Robotiko Rejekto: Love Machine: http://youtu.be/HSDj7Bl9GY0