Vital & Olympus present

MIDNIGHT TYRANNOSAURUS

Main Room:

Midnight Tyrannosaurus

Jiqui

J-Costa -b2b- Tempest -b2b- Ookami

Blvckwolf

Optikz -b2b- Aceso

trew

The Florida based bass music producer Midnight Tyrannosaurus has been making quite a quake in the underground dubstep community. Quickly gaining recognition and DJ support from big names like Excision, Figure, and Cookie Monsta. With multiple top charting Beatport releases on Chronos Records, I. Am. Audio, Prime Audio, and Anemnesis; Midnight Tyrannosaurus is well on his way to making his own unique staple in the industry. Raw literal dinosaur sounding synths, and heart thumping sub bass make a Setasaurus one you'll never truly forget!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-19.html

dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$25 door.