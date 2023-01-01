Midnights: Taylor Swift NYE Extravaganza
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
MIDNIGHTS: TAYLOR SWIFT NYE EXTRAVAGANZA
Main Room: The Midnights Taylor Swift NYE Extravaganza
Cip
Above DNA: The BTS + Blackpink NYE K-Pop Event
Bit
Lounge: On The Floor 2010s Pop & Dance Bangers Room
Parks
Dazzle Room: First Class Hip Hop's Latest & Greatest
TBA!
At the stroke of Midnight, ring in the new year with your fellow Swifties at this exclusive NYE dance party tribute celebrating all things T-Swizzle. Sing along to the music of Midnights, plus classics like \"22\",\"All Too Well\", \"Blank Space\", \"Love Story\", \"Shake it Off\", \"Lover\" and more for a night of Enchanted euphoria. As tears stream down your face, you will wonder why every moment on Earth can't be this magical?
Experience:
• Epic Midnights balloon drop
• Your Wildest Dreams confetti shower
• Celebrate the new Midnights Album and all your favorite Taylor Swift songs (yes all the Taylor Versions)
• Taylor Swift music video projections
• Glittery NYE decorations
• Taylor Swift inspired and NYE outfits are highly encouraged
• Access four separate Nye dance parties for one price!
• Professional photographers
pop. country. k-pop. hiphop.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$20, $30, $40 limited advance;
$60 after;
$60 door.
