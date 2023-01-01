Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

MIDNIGHTS: TAYLOR SWIFT NYE EXTRAVAGANZA

Main Room: The Midnights Taylor Swift NYE Extravaganza

Above DNA: The BTS + Blackpink NYE K-Pop Event

Lounge: On The Floor 2010s Pop & Dance Bangers Room

Dazzle Room: First Class Hip Hop's Latest & Greatest

At the stroke of Midnight, ring in the new year with your fellow Swifties at this exclusive NYE dance party tribute celebrating all things T-Swizzle. Sing along to the music of Midnights, plus classics like \"22\",\"All Too Well\", \"Blank Space\", \"Love Story\", \"Shake it Off\", \"Lover\" and more for a night of Enchanted euphoria. As tears stream down your face, you will wonder why every moment on Earth can't be this magical?

Experience:

• Epic Midnights balloon drop

• Your Wildest Dreams confetti shower

• Celebrate the new Midnights Album and all your favorite Taylor Swift songs (yes all the Taylor Versions)

• Taylor Swift music video projections

• Glittery NYE decorations

• Taylor Swift inspired and NYE outfits are highly encouraged

• Access four separate Nye dance parties for one price!

• Professional photographers

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/12-31.html

pop. country. k-pop. hiphop.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$20, $30, $40 limited advance;

$60 after;

$60 door.