Performing Live:

MOJAVE PHONE BOOTH -- https://www.mojavephoneboothmusic.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

Mojave Phone Booth features husband and wife duo Tobey Torres-Doran and Mitchell J. Doran from Snake River Conspiracy with drummer Lynn Farmer from Meat Beat Manifesto. The DNA Lounge is proud to host their Release Party celebrating their new album \"Hollow the Numbers\" out on Label 51 Recordings.

industrial. electronic rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$16 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-01d.html

Watch and listen:

Mojave Phone Booth: Hell of Being Cut to Pieces: https://youtu.be/C55xX7wMeyg