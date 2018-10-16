Hubba Hubba Revue presents

MONDAY NIGHT HUBBA

Performers TBA...

Monday Night Hubba is the perfect way to start your week sexy: with cocktails, tease, comedy and a more intimate experience than Hubba's big monthly extravaganzas! Each Monday night is a fun-filled, shimmering showcase of local, national and international burlesque and variety talent -- and a chance to see the most dazzling debuts before they hit it big!

Follow Hubba Hubba Revue on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/hubbahubbarevue

Watch and listen:

Hubba Hubba Revue: Promo Reel: http://youtu.be/kCiLZYFLf78

burlesque.

9pm - 11:30pm.

18+ with ID.

$7 gen. adm.;

$12 reserved seating.

http://www.hubbarevue.com/