DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Hubba Hubba Revue presents

MONDAY NIGHT HUBBA: SGT. DIE WIES' BIRTHDAY ROAST

Performers TBA...

Call the burn unit! 'cuz Hubba Hubba Revue is set to turn up the heat on our beloved 6' Baby Giraffe!

Monday Night Hubba is the perfect way to start your week sexy: with cocktails, tease, comedy and a more intimate experience than Hubba's big monthly extravaganzas! Each Monday night is a fun-filled, shimmering showcase of local, national and international burlesque and variety talent -- and a chance to see the most dazzling debuts before they hit it big!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/09-13d.html

Watch and listen:

Hubba Hubba Revue: Promo Reel: http://youtu.be/kCiLZYFLf78

burlesque.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm - 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $10;

Reserved Seating: $15.

http://www.hubbarevue.com/

Concerts & Live Music, This & That
