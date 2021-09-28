Monday Night Hubba
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Hubba Hubba Revue presents
MONDAY NIGHT HUBBA
Featuring performances by:
Joanna Animal
Red Velvet
Szandora LaVey
Bo Vixxen
Suprema de la Rouge
Big D
Vita St. Venom
Hosted by:
Alexa Von Kickinface & Maggie Motorboat
Monday Night Hubba is the perfect way to start your week sexy: with cocktails, tease, comedy and a more intimate experience than Hubba's big monthly extravaganzas! Each Monday night is a fun-filled, shimmering showcase of local, national and international burlesque and variety talent -- and a chance to see the most dazzling debuts before they hit it big!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/09-27d.html
Watch and listen:
Hubba Hubba Revue: Promo Reel: http://youtu.be/kCiLZYFLf78
burlesque.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 9pm - 10:30pm.
18+ with ID.
Gen. Adm.: $10;
Reserved Seating: $15.
http://www.hubbarevue.com/
