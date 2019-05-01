Wasted presents

MOOMBAHTON Y REGGAETON

Main Room:

Secret Lineup TBA!

Moombahton is a fusion genre of house music and reggaeton that was created by American DJ and producer Dave Nada in Washington, D.C., in 2009.

Reggaeton is a form of dance music of Puerto Rican origin, characterized by a fusion of Latin rhythms, dancehall, and hip-hop or rap.

Cumbia is a Latin American musical style that originated in Colombia. Traditional Cumbria and its associated dance is considered to be representative of Colombia.

Merengue is a type of fast syncopated music and dance from the Dominican Republic. It is popular all over Latin America. Its name is Spanish, taken from the meringue, a dessert made from whipped egg whites and sugar.

credits here

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/01-04.html

house. reggaeton. moombahton. cumbria. merengue.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$15 day of show;

$20 door.