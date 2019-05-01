Moombahton y Reggaeton
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Wasted presents
MOOMBAHTON Y REGGAETON
Main Room:
Secret Lineup TBA!
Moombahton is a fusion genre of house music and reggaeton that was created by American DJ and producer Dave Nada in Washington, D.C., in 2009.
Reggaeton is a form of dance music of Puerto Rican origin, characterized by a fusion of Latin rhythms, dancehall, and hip-hop or rap.
Cumbia is a Latin American musical style that originated in Colombia. Traditional Cumbria and its associated dance is considered to be representative of Colombia.
Merengue is a type of fast syncopated music and dance from the Dominican Republic. It is popular all over Latin America. Its name is Spanish, taken from the meringue, a dessert made from whipped egg whites and sugar.
house. reggaeton. moombahton. cumbria. merengue.
9pm - after hours.
18+ with ID.
$10 advance;
$15 day of show;
$20 door.