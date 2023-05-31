Moris Blak + Danny Blu
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
MORIS BLAK -- https://www.facebook.com/morisblakaudio
DANNY BLU -- https://www.instagram.com/dannyblu/
EVA X -- https://eva-x.bandcamp.com/
HAEX -- https://www.facebook.com/haexband
Leaning on Heavy Metal influences, Moris Blak concocts an aggressive, and very unique industrial bass sound. He is a name that should be in the playlists of anyone who loves hard-hitting music. He is refreshing, and his thumping beats make you feel like you are dancing until sunrise at a Berlin warehouse.
Danny Blu aka The Dark Prince of Queer Pop is the perfect embodiment of the wild diversity of the NYC queer scene, his music mixes disparate dance hall elements with dark pop, New Wave, and industrial while his performances are highly theatrical events.
Is Eva X a robot girl singing about human things, OR synth pop to feed your ears and brain with haunting vocals, reflective thoughts and danceable beats
Haex is forged from the roots of Industrial and steeped in esotericism.
industrial. queer pop. synthpop.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 8pm.
all ages.
$16 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-30.html
Watch and listen:
Moris Blak: Burying Place: https://youtu.be/eUkszZaz8aI
Danny Blu: Predator: https://youtu.be/YRC2-I8RYsY
Eva X: Whipping Girl: https://youtu.be/7sBXfOw67C4
Haex: Bloodtoll: https://youtu.be/NMzTl10jSbM
