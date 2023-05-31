Moris Blak + Danny Blu

Performing Live:

Leaning on Heavy Metal influences, Moris Blak concocts an aggressive, and very unique industrial bass sound. He is a name that should be in the playlists of anyone who loves hard-hitting music. He is refreshing, and his thumping beats make you feel like you are dancing until sunrise at a Berlin warehouse.

Danny Blu aka The Dark Prince of Queer Pop is the perfect embodiment of the wild diversity of the NYC queer scene, his music mixes disparate dance hall elements with dark pop, New Wave, and industrial while his performances are highly theatrical events.

Is Eva X a robot girl singing about human things, OR synth pop to feed your ears and brain with haunting vocals, reflective thoughts and danceable beats

Haex is forged from the roots of Industrial and steeped in esotericism.

industrial. queer pop. synthpop.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$16 advance;

$20 day of show.

