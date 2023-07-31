Performing Live:

NARCOTIC WASTELAND

GORGASM

TEGMENTUM

Plus guests, TBA!

Narcotic Wasteland is a death metal band that has been making waves in the music scene with their unique sound and hard-hitting lyrics. The band was formed by former Nile guitarist Dallas Toler-Wade, and they have released two albums to critical acclaim.Their live performances are known for being intense and electrifying, with a stage presence that leaves audiences in awe.

Indiana's Goregasm specialize in sick and twisted death metal featuring double and triple layered vocals over brutally fast classical riffs. Their subject matter is not for the faint at heart.

Tegmentum is a cosmic progressive metal project that Is formed with the intent of crossing over progressive metal styles with more extreme elements typically found in technical death metal bands. This project aims to expand the subgenre of progressive metal to include new ways of expression.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$22 advance;

$28 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-30d.html

Watch and listen:

Victims of the Algorithm: https://youtu.be/KEGN0iGR1Uo

Tegmentum: Hailing A Way Out Official STUDIO: https://youtu.be/_x097C9SH7M