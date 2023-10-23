Ne Obliviscaris
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
NE OBLIVISCARIS -- https://www.facebook.com/neobliviscarisband
BEYOND CREATION -- https://www.facebook.com/beyondcreationofficial
PERSEFONE -- https://www.facebook.com/persefoneband
metal. progressive metal. technical death metal. progressive death.
doors @ 6:30pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$28 advance;
$36 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-22.html
Watch and listen:
Ne Obliviscaris: Equus: https://youtu.be/Bftqq_BqQHI
Ne Obliviscaris: Intra Venus: https://youtu.be/UgUn4EKLMnU
Beyond Creation: Surface's Echoes: https://youtu.be/-LvsEVCr4Rs
Persefone: Merkabah: https://youtu.be/mtI7HbSLi_M
Info
credits