Performing Live:

NEO JAPONISM -- https://www.neojaponism.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

Neo Japonism is five-member group whose concept is \"to fight - to win and live together\". Instead of running away from difficulties, Neo Japonism has the strength to win against all their adversaries, even when that adversary is self doubt. Since 2019, they have rapidly gained popularity in their native country of Japan. Neo Japonism became notorious for their attention getting guerrilla tactics, such as live performances on the famous Noh stage in Kamakura. Their catchy songs move freely between rock, dance, and pop, and all five members are equally featured. Neo Japonism live performances have been the talk of the Japan underground scene and we are looking forward to their San Francisco debut.

j-pop. pop. dance. rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

trew

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-25d.html

Watch and listen:

Neo Japonism: Buster Buster: https://youtu.be/Bso8ix0KT6s