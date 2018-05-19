North American Scum: An 80s Dance and Karaoke Party

Performing Live:

NORTH AMERICAN SCUM

North American Scum is San Francisco's greatest and only LCD Soundsytem tribute band who happen to love the 80s so much that they are doing an exclusively ALL 80's set! Join them as they celebrate the decade that brought us day-glo colors, teased up hair, and New Wave with a live set of all your favorite 80s songs and karaoke before (and after) the band!

rock.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$8 advance;

$10 day of show;

$8 in 80s attire.