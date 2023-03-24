NU METAL WORLD

Above DNA:

Apollyon

LouisX

Lost in the pessimistic state of perception? Feel like you tried so hard and got so far, but in the end, it doesn't even matter? So tired of being here, suppressed by all your childish fears? Well, wake up and come on up to Above DNA to get down with the sickness! Let the bodies hit the floor as we work out our issues to the best Nu Metal songs of the 90s and early 2000s. We'll Keep rollin', rollin', rollin', rollin' til you feel so alive for the very first time. You won't be bored as we cut your life into pieces with these sick tracks from back in the day. You know you want to!

nu metal.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

trew

$10 advance;

$15 door.