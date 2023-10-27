NU METAL WORLD

Above DNA:

Apollyon

Tyrntwyrm

Dazzle Room:

Anito

Impirum Crypt

Lost in the pessimistic state of perception? Feel like you tried so hard and got so far, but in the end, it doesn't even matter? So tired of being here, suppressed by all your childish fears? Well, wake up and come on up to Above DNA to get down with the sickness! Let the bodies hit the floor as we work out our issues to the best Nu Metal songs of the 90s and early 2000s. We'll Keep rollin', rollin', rollin', rollin' til you feel so alive for the very first time.

trew

Now featuring the Dazzle Goth room, where we explore and celebrate the darker sides of life. Calling all who understand the Beauty of disintegration and ruin, and who know that pain and misery do not discriminate. Death is the only immortal that treats us all alike.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-26d.html

nu metal. industrial. gothic.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$15 door.