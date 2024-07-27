Performing Live:

OCTAVIAN WINTERS

HALOU

SWORD TONGUE

Octavian Winters was born into the ghostly isolation of San Francisco in 2022, during the third winter of the pandemic.Their visceral and ethereal sound is a texture all its own -- of stories once told but half-remembered, under a dusk of shadows and stars, in an abandoned city under the winter moon.

Halou performs dark music for dim lighting. The husband/wife duo began releasing tracks from their bedroom studio in the suburbs of San Francisco in 1997. For years, their albums gained critical acclaim and featured the likes of Cocteau Twins guitarist Robin Guthrie while their tours saw them play all the major festivals and a US tour with Bob Mould. The band took a 13 year hiatus and is now back and more creative than ever, expanding their lush sound and embracing an ever growing fanbase who create fan made anime style videos to their songs.

trew

Sword Tongue is an emerging dark wave/alt rock trio creates dark music for dark times.

post-punk. new wave. synth pop.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/07-26d.html

Watch and listen:

Octavian Winters: Ondine: https://youtu.be/UNsT5d-hidM

Halou: Everything Is OK: https://youtu.be/XleggvyyFso