The Music Video Party presents

PAINT THE TOWN RED: DOJA CAT + DUA LIPA + ARIANA NIGHT

Main Room:

Danny Delorean

A music video tribute party to Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, plus all things Pop and R&B, like Rihanna, The Weeknd, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and so many more.

trew

This event is hosted my DJs who spin music videos in the same manner regular DJs spin songs. They're mixed the same way, but the videos are synced up with the music. Our video DJs spin these ultra HD music videos on a giant screen, front and center on stage. It almost looks as if your favorite artists are performing for you live.

See some music videos that you never even knew existed, as well as the classics that everyone knows. We're playing everything that's hot on the charts today, as well as classics from the last 15 years or so. Come dance and sing along to all of your favorites and make sure you get all the selfies of you and your friends in front of our epic setup.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-03.html

Watch and listen:

The Music Video Party: https://youtu.be/O0qoCfNVLqo

pop. r&b. urban dance.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.