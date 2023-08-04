Performing Live:

PEYMAN SALIMI -- https://www.peymansalimi.com/

ZOE GUIGENO -- https://www.zoeguigueno.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

Peyman Salimi is back in the Bay Area after three years. He's performing a set of his new songs from his upcoming album, The Psychology of Letting Go. The set includes his latest single 'Nabze Asphalt' and other new protest songs which are dedicated to all the victims of the Iranian regime's recent violent oppression. The artist is taking this opportunity to raise awareness and to show his support to all the women of Iran who are risking their lives everyday in their legitimate protest against the brutality of the Iranian regime.

Canadian bass player and singer-songwriter, Zoe Guigeno, will accompany Peyman for this performance.

alternative pop. rock.

8pm - 11pm.

all ages.

$27 limited advance;

$32 advance after;

$41 day of show.

Watch and listen:

Peyman Salimi: Nabze Asphalt: https://youtu.be/tmHL-NQK5uE

Peyman Salimi: Khali: https://youtu.be/2DACCd_xeoM

Peyman Salimi: Migzare: https://youtu.be/c2Rku1PzHXs

Peyman Salimi: Hasele Jamemoon: https://youtu.be/GHt0W2-6igQ