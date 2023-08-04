Peyman Salimi
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
PEYMAN SALIMI -- https://www.peymansalimi.com/
ZOE GUIGENO -- https://www.zoeguigueno.com/
Plus guests, TBA!
Peyman Salimi is back in the Bay Area after three years. He's performing a set of his new songs from his upcoming album, The Psychology of Letting Go. The set includes his latest single 'Nabze Asphalt' and other new protest songs which are dedicated to all the victims of the Iranian regime's recent violent oppression. The artist is taking this opportunity to raise awareness and to show his support to all the women of Iran who are risking their lives everyday in their legitimate protest against the brutality of the Iranian regime.
Canadian bass player and singer-songwriter, Zoe Guigeno, will accompany Peyman for this performance.
alternative pop. rock.
8pm - 11pm.
all ages.
$27 limited advance;
$32 advance after;
$41 day of show.
Watch and listen:
Peyman Salimi: Nabze Asphalt: https://youtu.be/tmHL-NQK5uE
Peyman Salimi: Khali: https://youtu.be/2DACCd_xeoM
Peyman Salimi: Migzare: https://youtu.be/c2Rku1PzHXs
Peyman Salimi: Hasele Jamemoon: https://youtu.be/GHt0W2-6igQ
