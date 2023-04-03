Performing Live:

Plus guests, TBA!

\"Platinum\" Max Caster is a rising star in both the music and wrestling worlds. As a rapper, he is known for his catchy hooks and hard-hitting beats. In the ring, he brings an intensity and athleticism that is unmatched. His live performances are not to be missed, as he brings a unique blend of music and wrestling to the stage. With a mix of new hits and crowd favorites, a \"Platinum\" Max concert is an experience that will leave fans feeling hyped and excited. Don't miss your chance to see this rising talent live.

hiphop. wrestling.

doors @ 9pm;

show @ 9:30pm.

all ages.

trew

$25 advance;

$32 day of show.

