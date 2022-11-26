POP MUSIC VIDEO NIGHT: FREAKY: NICKI MINAJ + DOJA CAT PARTY

Main Room:

Myke One

Imani

This month is for all the Super Freaky Deaky Girls (and boys)! Join us as we sing and dance to all of Nicki Minaj, and Doja Cat's hits.

We will also be dropping bangers from so many other pop stars, such as Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Drake, Rihanna, Janet Jackson, Lizzo, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Megan Thee Stallion, and so many more.

Pop Music Video Night is a dance event with DJs and VJs spinning the music videos of all the biggest hits. There will be a giant screen on stage, with the DJs/VJs at floor level. Come get down to Pop, Top 40, Hip Hop, Reggaeton, Edm, R&B and anything else you can sing along to. Music videos didn't die when Mtv and Vh1 stopped playing them, and there are so many amazing videos dropping daily, so think of us as your new Mtv.

pop. top 40. r&b. hiphop.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.