Pop Music Video Night
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Main Room:
Ajax
Chicken Skratch
Come out and dance to the biggest pop hit songs of the last 15 years. We're setting up a giant screen with VJs playing the music videos of all your favorite artists. Join Ajax and Chicken Skratch as they drop classic and new videos from Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Justin Bieber, and so many more.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-12.html
pop. top 40.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$20 advance;
$26 day of show.
