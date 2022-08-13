POP MUSIC VIDEO NIGHT

Main Room:

Ajax

Chicken Skratch

Come out and dance to the biggest pop hit songs of the last 15 years. We're setting up a giant screen with VJs playing the music videos of all your favorite artists. Join Ajax and Chicken Skratch as they drop classic and new videos from Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Justin Bieber, and so many more.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-12.html

pop. top 40.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

trew

$20 advance;

$26 day of show.