Pow: Pow x7: Bonus Round

Performing Live:

Like Luke (NYC/LA)

Boaconstructor (Seattle)

Together We Are Robots (Calgary)

SPACE TOWN -- http://www.space-town.org/

(South Bay)

Doctor Popular (SF)

Neon Death Cat (LA)

Live visuals by:

Dr!p (Detroit)

Mediapathic (Interzone)

With DJ:

Formica (East Bay)

8bitSF and Monobomb Records close off GDC week with an epic evening of chiptune revelry!

chiptunes. video game music.

8pm - after hours.

21+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$15 day of show;

$5 with GDC badge.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/03-23d.html

Watch and listen:

Knife City: Untitled Slam Dunk Lifestyle: http://youtu.be/qmdMfh4zZ84

Boaconstructor: http://youtu.be/oJO164EYBhY

Doctor Popular: Moebius Strip Tease: http://youtu.be/YuG3StcOzhk

Together We Are Robots: http://youtu.be/MKmHXh_SQP8