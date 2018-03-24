Pow: Pow x7: Bonus Round
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
Like Luke (NYC/LA)
Boaconstructor (Seattle)
Together We Are Robots (Calgary)
SPACE TOWN -- http://www.space-town.org/
(South Bay)
Doctor Popular (SF)
Neon Death Cat (LA)
Live visuals by:
Dr!p (Detroit)
Mediapathic (Interzone)
With DJ:
Formica (East Bay)
8bitSF and Monobomb Records close off GDC week with an epic evening of chiptune revelry!
chiptunes. video game music.
8pm - after hours.
21+ with ID.
$10 advance;
$15 day of show;
$5 with GDC badge.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/03-23d.html
Watch and listen:
Knife City: Untitled Slam Dunk Lifestyle: http://youtu.be/qmdMfh4zZ84
Boaconstructor: http://youtu.be/oJO164EYBhY
Doctor Popular: Moebius Strip Tease: http://youtu.be/YuG3StcOzhk
Together We Are Robots: http://youtu.be/MKmHXh_SQP8