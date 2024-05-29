Performing Live:

PROFANATICA

STORMRULER

Plus guests, TBA!

Hailing from New York, Profanatica is one of the first black metal bands from the United States. They are among the major American black metal bands to have emerged early during the second wave of black metal. Under the direction of Paul Ledney they have placed profound emphasis on blasphemous themes.

St. Louis, MO black metal duo Stormruler broke out in 2021 with the avid subterranean support of their debut full-length, Under A Burning Eclipse -- subsequently garnering scores of acclaim upon its wide re-release via Napalm Records. The album, which Decibel Magazine called, \"one of the best black metal albums of the year\", introduced Stormruler's beyond-their-years execution of raw, atmospheric black metal doused in extravagant lyricism.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$22 advance;

$28 day of show.

Watch and listen:

Profanatica: Take Up The Cross: https://youtu.be/GMcWWP6CTBc

Stormruler: Reign of The Winged Duke: https://youtu.be/yYlF5KJ0X7Y