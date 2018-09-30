Performing Live:

Plus guests, TBA!

Lesley Rankine is Ruby. She began her career as the lead singer of noise band Silverfish in London. She is involved in Pigface, the loose-knit industrial noise collaboration of Trent Reznor and Martin Atkins of PiL. She subsequently moved to Seattle to create a solo project, called Ruby. Ruby's first release was the acclaimed electronic-downtempo-trip hop album \"Salt Peter\", a classic of the mid '90's alternative & dance music scenes. \"Salt Peter\" & the follow-up \"Short-Staffed at the Gene Pool\" were remixed by the likes of Primal Scream, Bench, Peshay, Gilles Peterson, Danny Saber, The Mekons, Mira Calix, Conor Oberst. A duet with Tom Jones on a cover of the \"Kung Fu Fighting\" for the Jackie Chan movie \"Supercop\", and a Pepsi commercial appearance singing \"Thank Heaven for Little Girls\" which premiered at the '97 Superbowl led to stardom stateside. Ruby live is Lesley and her brother, Scott Firth - who is also the bass player for John Lydon's Public Image Limited. Live, they use loops and analogue synths, layered with live FX, samples and various odd gadgetry, with double bass and fuzz guitar to boot.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$10 advance;

$15 day of show.

