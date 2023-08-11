Performing Live:

SDH is change, alteration, distortion, metamorphosis. Their synth-pop songs, sprinkled with EBM and techno, are mysterious, obtuse and suggestive. SDH (Semiotics Department of Heteronyms) is the main project of two key figures of the synth-wave/industrial scene of Barcelona. Andrea P. Latorre and Sergi Algiz, founders of the Cønjuntø Vacíø label and also in the experimental post-punk band Wind Atlas. SDH is much more more oriented towards pop music than their previous projects.

Mvtant blurs the lines between man and machine. The mastermind behind Mvtant, Joseph Anger, is fearlessness in his production techniques. Using vintage synthesizers and samplers, MVTANT composed his tracks on an Akai MPC60 sampler and recorded them on a 16-track reel-to-reel. The songs were then mixed and mastered to cassette tape--no computers were involved. The result is a danceable sound that can both entice and frighten.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Watch and listen:

SDH: No Miracles: https://youtu.be/xVfGjQA7_FA

Mvtant: Mirrorshade: https://youtu.be/DfWECYmGwnw