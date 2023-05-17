SF GAME DEVELOPMENT MEETUP

Speakers:

Mac Clark (Solutions Engineer at Sauce Labs: Spicy Sauce) - The Secret Ingredient to Gaming DevOps

Hay DeWael (Senior Developer Advocate at Discord) - Developing gaming experiences in Discord for your community

Brent Kawaguchi (Senior Partner Manager, Publisher Ops at Unity) - Unity Gaming Services Integrations and Best Practices

We are excited to announce a new meetup featuring Sauce Labs, Unity and Discord. Food will be sponsored by Sauce Labs and drinks are available for purchase at the DNA Lounge bar. All proceeds from drink sales go directly to the venue which helps them keep the lights on, and also helps us to continue to host events in their space. DNA Lounge is over 3,000 sqft and is the largest venue we've ever hosted our events at. With hundreds of developers showing up every month, we've outgrown our previous spaces, so we are excited to host you at our new venue.

Speakers will go on stage at 7:00pm. This event is open to the public and is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-16a.html

5:30pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.

https://www.sfgamedevelopment.com/