SF GAME DEVELOPMENT MEETUP

Speakers:

Justin Lang (Software Engineer at Tilt Five) - Developing for Tilt Five with Unity

Ashton Grant (CEO of Karyo Studios Inc) - Raising Funds and Starting a Game Studio

Bryan Wade (Organizer of Generative AI SF) - How to Iterate your Gaming Asset Development Quickly Using AI

SF Game Development is excited to announce a brand new event in partnership with Karyo Studios and Tilt Five. There will be technical talks around the topics of: augmented reality, games that explore biotech, and AI to generate art assets for your in game economies. Food is sponsored by Karyo Studios and drinks are available for purchase at the DNA Lounge bar.

Speakers will go on stage at 7:00pm. This event is open to the public and is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development.

Video Game Demos: If you are an indie game developer, and you'd like to show off your game at our event for FREE, please reach out so we can reserve a table for your game demo!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/08-15a.html

5:30pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.

https://www.sfgamedevelopment.com/