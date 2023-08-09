SF GAME DEVELOPMENT MEETUP

Speakers:

Todd Sharp (Principal Developer Advocate at Amazon IVS / Twitch) - Intro to Real Time Streaming with Amazon IVS

Thomas Hawco (Senior Solutions Architect at Twitch) - Create immersive experiences for your game with the Twitch API

SF Game Development is excited to partner with Twitch. Food is sponsored by Twitch and drinks are available for purchase at the DNA Lounge bar.

Speakers will go on stage at 7:00pm. This event is open to the public and is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development.

Video Game Demos: If you are an indie game developer, and you'd like to show off your game at our event for FREE, please reach out so we can reserve a table for your game demo!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-07a.html

5:30pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.

https://www.sfgamedevelopment.com/