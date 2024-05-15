SF GAME DEVELOPMENT MEETUP

Speaker:

Alan Lee (J.P. Morgan)

Are you a developer looking to accept payments and monetize your users effectively? We are excited to announce this unique opportunity to learn about how to monetize your payment flow for your gaming applications at scale.

In this session, The J.P Morgan Payments developer relations team will showcase how the Online Payments API allows you to seamlessly accept, process and settle payments from the large suite of supported payment methods. We'll explore the extended capabilities like tools for fraud prevention, recurring payments and demonstrate how these features can help you improve authorization rates, secure transactions, and gain valuable insights into your payment flow.

Speakers will go on stage at 7:00pm. This event is open to the public and is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-14a.html

5:30pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.