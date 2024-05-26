SACRAMENTO STUDZ: ALL MALE REVUE

Main Room:

Sacramento Studz

California's hottest all male revue, The Sacramento Studz, promises an unforgettable night of all male entertainment. The hottest bodies! The sexiest dancers! 2 hours of the hottest guys dancing for You in a heart stopping show that will leave you breathless! Everyone is welcome! Bachelorette parties welcome! Bachelor parties welcome! Perfect for Birthday parties, Divorce parties or just a Ladies (or Guys) Night Out!

The VIP Experience features a welcome glass of champagne, VIP Bar and full balcony access including the best seats in the house! VIP is Limited! Act now!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-25a.html

7pm - 10pm.

21+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$26 day of show;

VIP Balcony: $40 advance;

$52 door.