Sacramento Studz: All Male Revue
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
SACRAMENTO STUDZ: ALL MALE REVUE
Main Room:
Sacramento Studz
California's hottest all male revue, The Sacramento Studz, promises an unforgettable night of all male entertainment. The hottest bodies! The sexiest dancers! 2 hours of the hottest guys dancing for You in a heart stopping show that will leave you breathless! Everyone is welcome! Bachelorette parties welcome! Bachelor parties welcome! Perfect for Birthday parties, Divorce parties or just a Ladies (or Guys) Night Out!
The VIP Experience features a welcome glass of champagne, VIP Bar and full balcony access including the best seats in the house! VIP is Limited! Act now!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-25a.html
all male revue.
7pm - 10pm.
21+ with ID.
Gen. Adm.: $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$26 day of show;
VIP Balcony: $40 advance;
$52 door.
Info
credits