Sacred Skin
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
SACRED SKIN -- https://www.instagram.com/_sacredskin_/
STRANGE CITIES -- https://www.facebook.com/strangecitiesmusic
Plus guests, TBA!
With DJ:
Omar
Rising Los Angeles new-wave stars, Sacred Skin sincerely recreates the soundtrack of the mid-80s. Their songs are the kind of electric dreams that fall when sunsets beam through the Venetian blinds and palm trees of Brutalist beach house, setting the scene for a noir crime drama circa 1986. If Miami Vice Goth was a thing, it's soon track would be Sacred Skin.
San Francisco post punk band Strange Cities' sound reflects the foggy, jagged, industrial landscape that inspired their name. Whether stitching up pieces of a broken past or reflecting on an unknown future, their music skirts the fringe of noise and nihilism, melodic and melancholic, tragedies and trajectories. A post-post punk if you will.
San Francisco scenemaker DJ Omar of Popscene fame has been keeping San Francisco on its dancing feet for the past decade. A DJ with an eclectic array of musical tastes and cultures, there's no predicting what comes next - anything from disco to electro to goth. DJ Omar will be playing before, between and after the bands!
post-punk. new wave. pop. synth wave.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-16d.html
Watch and listen:
Sacred Skin: Earthbound: https://youtu.be/FzRnRHuJTIA
Strange Cities: It Will Never Be: https://youtu.be/xLF4e_meONg
