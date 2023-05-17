Performing Live:

SACRED SKIN -- https://www.instagram.com/_sacredskin_/

STRANGE CITIES -- https://www.facebook.com/strangecitiesmusic

Plus guests, TBA!

With DJ:

Omar

Rising Los Angeles new-wave stars, Sacred Skin sincerely recreates the soundtrack of the mid-80s. Their songs are the kind of electric dreams that fall when sunsets beam through the Venetian blinds and palm trees of Brutalist beach house, setting the scene for a noir crime drama circa 1986. If Miami Vice Goth was a thing, it's soon track would be Sacred Skin.

trew

San Francisco post punk band Strange Cities' sound reflects the foggy, jagged, industrial landscape that inspired their name. Whether stitching up pieces of a broken past or reflecting on an unknown future, their music skirts the fringe of noise and nihilism, melodic and melancholic, tragedies and trajectories. A post-post punk if you will.

San Francisco scenemaker DJ Omar of Popscene fame has been keeping San Francisco on its dancing feet for the past decade. A DJ with an eclectic array of musical tastes and cultures, there's no predicting what comes next - anything from disco to electro to goth. DJ Omar will be playing before, between and after the bands!

post-punk. new wave. pop. synth wave.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-16d.html

Watch and listen:

Sacred Skin: Earthbound: https://youtu.be/FzRnRHuJTIA

Strange Cities: It Will Never Be: https://youtu.be/xLF4e_meONg