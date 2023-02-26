Pisces Music, Entertainment Portal & PLUR Alliance present

SECRET PSYCHEDELICA: PISCES: SOUTHERN FISH

Above DNA:

Tektrix

Random Rob-Ot

Michael Liu

Kai Leong

Tony Dex

trew

Dazzle Room:

Menges

Forest Green

Jamel Lee

Yuvraj K

No One

Continuing a tradition started a few years ago, Secret Psychedelica will reintroduce the Pisces zodiac party in two parts with Pisces: Southern Fish on February 25th and Pisces 2023 on March 11th. The original Pisces party spawned as a Secret Psychedelica theme night back in 2002 with only two guest DJs back then. Over the years, it has grown and moved through various venues before finding its home at the DNA Lounge in 2018. The one constant over this 21 year span has been the focus on bringing the best Pisces born psytrance talent to the San Francisco Bay Area. For part 1 of the Pisces parties, we are proud to present Sculpted Sounds recording artist Tektrix for his San Francisco debut!

Originally booked for Pisces: Southern Fish in 2020, Tektrix will finally make his rescheduled trip to the City and bring with him his sinister sounds of psytrance from Southern California! Discovered by Christopher Lawrence and signed to Pharmacy Music back in 2015, Tektrix quickly gained international recognition for his signature use of negative space yields, driving bass lines, and solid kick drums. He now has releases on reputable labels including BMSS Records, Nothing But, and Alter Ego Records. His crowning achievement, the release of his compilation Psychedelic Therapy, was a massive success for Sculpted Sounds and has propelled him to new heights in the global psychedelic trance scene. If there's any time to catch Tektrix at an intimate venue like the DNA Lounge, it's now before he ascends to the next level of psy-stardom.

As custom with the Pisces parties, Tekrix will be accompanied by a lineup of Pisces Producers and DJs. This school of fish includes Random Rob-Ot, Kai Leong, and Michael Liu. Random Rob-Ot is the producer team of Rob-Ot (Rob Watson) and Random (Ross Dubois). Together, they have written a plethora of intelligent psytrance tracks and released them on various labels since 2009. The duo also performed regularly for the Secret Psychedelica online show and garnered kudos from viewers worldwide for their mixing skills and retro/Goa sets. Making his Pisces party debut, Kai Leong was also on the original Pisces 2020 lineup with Tektrix. It's taken three years to reschedule this veteran DJ from the Higher Conscience 707 Family but it will be well worth the wait. Kai has been a foundational DJ in the North Bay's electronic dance music scene having been active since the mid 90s. His versatility and ability to weave seamlessly between progressive, techno, and a bit of acid lends itself to a proper opening set for Aquarius 2023. Michael Liu started the Secret Psychedelica parties in 2001 and he plays a little psytrance too!

The second room of music will be hosted by Cute Fangz with special guest producer Menges from Oregon. This all Pisces room will also feature hometown heroes Forest Green, Jamel Lee, Yuvraj K, and No One representing the funky sounds of breaks, bass house, and techno.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/02-25d.html

psytrance. techno. breaks. house.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 door.