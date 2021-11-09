Vital & Olympus present

SEQUENCE: LIL TEXAS

Main Room:

Lil Texas

Brizzy

It's Just Nugget

Snaq

If you're a voyeur, or are just interested in dancing until you drop, the uptempo hardcore stylings of Lil Texas (real name Sam Barry) is for you. You see a lot of cool costumes and gimmicks in electronic music, but it's almost a sure bet that you've never seen anything like Lil Texas who sometimes dons a blonde wig, kinky leather accessories, and cowboy gear in press photos and on stage. He recently dressed up as a roadside priest, posted shots from his back workout, and sat naked except for his boots and hat for us all to see on his Instagram. It's hard to predict exactly what you'll get with Lil Texas. Classically trained with roots in jazz and punk, Lil Texas seems to eschew anything slightly normal for any genre - if you had to put a name on it, Lil Texas trades in hardcore techno (the kind that we haven't seen much of in years). If you think it's weird that an Angeleno (via Texas) has so thoroughly entrenched himself in a Euro style of dance music, you're not alone. Hardcore purists haven't quite embraced Lil Texas - causing the DJ/producer to name a whole new genre: Texcore. Lightspeed beats and samples from horror films are just a few signatures of Texcore. 200 BPM is about as slow as it gets for this speed freak, so today's EDM fans looking for something new and old school ravers alike will be delighted.

trew

speedcore. hardstyle.

