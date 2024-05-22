Performing Live:

SHAGGY 2 DOPE

King 810

DJ Clay

Heathen Sun

Calling All Juggalos and Juggalettes! Shaggy 2 Dope, one half of legendary hiphop duo Insane Clown Posse is rolling up with all his homies for the most over the top event of the year- The Psychopathic Soldier Tour!

trew

The founders of Psychopathic Records and perhaps the most notorious and controversial rap duo in the history of music, Icp rose from being scrubs on the streets of Detroit to becoming bona-fide pop culture icons and Gold and Platinum-selling recording artists. Through sheer hard work and determination, Icp has created a complete entertainment empire, including music, movies, sports entertainment (Juggalo Championship Wrestling), groundbreaking music videos, and one of America's longest-running underground music festivals, the Gathering of the Juggalos. Far beyond a rap group, Icp has proven themselves to be a worldwide phenomenon that will never be forgotten.

King 810 is an American nu metal band who writes what they know- life from the dark side. They're lyrics tend to be bleak and nihilistic based on their lives growing up in the violent town of Flint, MI. Kerrang! Magazine ranked them #4 in their list of the 'Top 20 Hottest Bands in the World Right Now'.

horrorcore. old school hiphop.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$20, $28 limited advance;

$30 after;

$36 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-21.html

Watch and listen:

Shaggy 2 Dope: Tell These Bitches: https://youtu.be/61La5iXdvq0

King 810: Widdershins: https://youtu.be/2hdVrl8bOoU