She Past Away
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
SHE PAST AWAY -- https://shepastawayofficial.bandcamp.com/
Plus guests, TBA!
She Past Away is dark-wave with a reworked 80's sound. Signature guitar sound of the post-punk era, combined with minimalist poetry in Turkish. Often an outburst of sentimental anxiety through the nihilistic mind-frame, it is personal. Yet it is broad, a wondering mind brave enough to question taboo and existence
darkwave. gothic. post punk.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 8pm.
all ages.
$30.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-24.html
Watch and listen:
She Past Away: Disko Anksiyete: https://youtu.be/uysYcH_xYAs
She Past Away: Katarsis: https://youtu.be/t7mPRAiwPdk
She Past Away: Asimilasyon: https://youtu.be/5OsETaZhBzE
