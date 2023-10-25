Performing Live:

SHE PAST AWAY -- https://shepastawayofficial.bandcamp.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

She Past Away is dark-wave with a reworked 80's sound. Signature guitar sound of the post-punk era, combined with minimalist poetry in Turkish. Often an outburst of sentimental anxiety through the nihilistic mind-frame, it is personal. Yet it is broad, a wondering mind brave enough to question taboo and existence

trew

darkwave. gothic. post punk.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$30.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-24.html

Watch and listen:

She Past Away: Disko Anksiyete: https://youtu.be/uysYcH_xYAs

She Past Away: Katarsis: https://youtu.be/t7mPRAiwPdk

She Past Away: Asimilasyon: https://youtu.be/5OsETaZhBzE