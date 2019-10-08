Performing Live:

SKOLD -- http://www.skold.com/

ECHO BLACK -- https://www.facebook.com/echoblackmusic

KOMRADS -- https://www.facebook.com/komradsofficial

Swedish born multi-instrumentalist Tim Sköld, the creative force behind his namesake industrial metal project, has been one of few lasting Swedish music exports since the 1980s as frontman for one of that country's earliest and more successful metal bands, Shotgun Messiah. After the suspension of that outfit in the mid-90s, Sköld struck out on his own and released the debut album for his industrial metal project, the self-titled Skold album, in 1996. The album was hailed as a triumph with songs such as \"Chaos\" and \"Hail Mary\" landing in major motion pictures as well as mainstream video games. Since then, Sköld has gone on to work in a numerous other major bands, becoming a permanent member of KMFDM and Marilyn Manson as well as playing live with Taime Downe's The Newlydeds and Nivek Ogre's Ohgr, all the while composing, performing, and producing for other artist, for example Motionless In White, as well as several Skold albums.

trew

Echo Black: A pop, rock, industrial band based in New York City. Drawing on the differing influences of each unique member, Echo Black sets out to make evocative and visceral music you can feel in your bones.

Komrads are a sonic roller coaster ride that will leave you clutching the edge of your seat, a powerful, melodic, journey into the sounds of the mid 80's, with modern accents, an industrious warehouse that electrifies and shocks all that dare step inside and rebellious reverb rebellious ripples into your soul.

rock. industrial.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/08-09d.html

Watch and listen:

Skold: Better the Devil: http://youtu.be/tcvEF7rSWMk

Echo Black: Reckless Heart: http://youtu.be/dAErRp8Puko