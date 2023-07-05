Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: CANDY RAVE

Main Room:

Bad Company UK

...plus guests, TBA!

Lounge:

TBA!

trew

Bad Company UK are a drum and bass collective consisting of Jason Maldini, Darren White (aka D-Bridge), Dan Stein (aka DJ Fresh) and Michael Wojicky (aka Vegas). Bad Company UK burst onto the drum and bass scene in 1999 with the d+b anthem 'The Nine'. This lead to releases on Grooveriders prototype recordings and eventually a debut album 'Inside the Machine' released on their own label BC recordings. The album went down well for its dark, haunting basslines and its tight production. Bad Company kept on putting in the hours in the studio, releasing many big tunes such as 'planet dust', 'mo fire' and 'the hornet' as well as releasing a further 3 albums 'Digital Nation', 'Book of the Bad' and 'Shot Down on Safari'. They were one of the leading names in the drum and bass scene and even featured in NME magazine, but instead of aiming to become commercially successful, they chose instead to fuel the underground drum and bass scene.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-06.html

Watch and listen:

Bad Company: The Nine Remix: https://youtu.be/L4BtlRReaSk

d+b. hardcore. house. techno. bass.

7pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.