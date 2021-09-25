Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE

Main Room:

TBA!

Lounge:

TBA!

Twas brillig, and the slithy toves

trew

Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:

All mimsy were the borogoves,

And the mome raths outgrabe....

Travel down the rabbit hole and discover our rave wonderland... Adventures from beyond the looking-glass await.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/09-24.html

Watch and listen:

So Stoked: Under the Sea: http://youtu.be/1u0_mcLB1vA

d+b. gabber. hardcore. hardstyle. house.

7pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.