So Stoked: Down the Rabbit Hole
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present
SO STOKED: DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE
Main Room:
TBA!
Lounge:
TBA!
Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
All mimsy were the borogoves,
And the mome raths outgrabe....
Travel down the rabbit hole and discover our rave wonderland... Adventures from beyond the looking-glass await.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/09-24.html
Watch and listen:
So Stoked: Under the Sea: http://youtu.be/1u0_mcLB1vA
d+b. gabber. hardcore. hardstyle. house.
7pm - 2:30am.
all ages.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 < 9pm;
$30 after.
Info
credits