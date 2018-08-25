So Stoked: Frequency 8
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present
SO STOKED: FREQUENCY 8
Main Room:
Christopher Lawrence
Crissy Cris
Mars
Switchblade
Sneakerz
TheLaunch
KeishaBoy
Alien
Splendid
Lounge:
Staunch & Circumstance
Mr Brandon
Cosmo Coyote
DJ Marcade
Phoxwit
There was a time when dance music was 145bpm, DJs played vinyl, Live 105 played \"Save the Rave\" and F-8 records had a line of Kandi Kids down the block trying to get map point tickets. After a long voyage in deep space, Frequency 8 is once again landing in San Francisco. With the So Stoked vibe, Frequency 8 feel, and alien technology brought back to earth, the adventure is sure to be unforgettable.
Winner of \"Best American DJ\" at the IDMA's, Christopher Lawrence is recognized as one of the world's top DJs and producers. A dance music legend, he has been described as \"One of America's most influential DJs\" by DJ Mag and \"A trailblazer\" by SPIN. With twenty years behind the decks, Christopher is one of the most credible names in dance music whose outspoken support of the underground has earned him the respect of industry and fans alike. He is recognized worldwide as the driving force behind the trance scene in America for over two decades. Always pushing boundaries, Christopher's tough tech trance and psytrance infused sets are a favorite on dance floors at the darkest downtown afterhours to the world's biggest festivals.
The youngest ever (at 15) DJ presenter to grace BBC Radio 1, Crissy Criss has flown the flag for Drum and Bass with his weekly Radio 1Xtra show delighting listeners for over ten years and winning 4 Best Radio Station Awards. Using his undeniable mixing talent and respected position, Crissy Criss has become an ambassador for D&B - representing the genre at numerous 1Xtra Live gigs alongside the likes of Alesha Keys, Disclosure, Chase & Status and more and appearing on Doctor P & Flux Pavilion's flagship label Circus Records.
Dedicated to spreading the sound of Cybertrance, Mars opened Frequency 8, America's first record store dedicated to the trance movement. From the success of Frequency 8, Mars would go on to create his own international record label and event organization of the same name. In 2000 Mars and Mystre released their bestselling two CD compilation album \"Faith In 2000\". The album included fifteen tracks by artists like Art Of Trance, DJ Tandu, and ATB. Mars & Mystre included several tracks that they produced together, such as Electric Blue, Save the Rave, Eye in the Sky, all released on 12 inch vinyl on their record label, Frequency 8.
Follow Kandi Love http://www.kandilove.com// and PLUR Alliance http://www.pluralliance.org/ on Facebook!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/08-24.html
Watch and listen:
So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: http://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg
trance. d+b. hardcore. house.
7pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 advance after;
$25 < 9pm;
$30 after.