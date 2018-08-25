Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: FREQUENCY 8

Main Room:

Christopher Lawrence

Crissy Cris

Mars

Switchblade

Sneakerz

TheLaunch

KeishaBoy

Alien

Splendid

Lounge:

Staunch & Circumstance

Mr Brandon

Cosmo Coyote

DJ Marcade

Phoxwit

There was a time when dance music was 145bpm, DJs played vinyl, Live 105 played \"Save the Rave\" and F-8 records had a line of Kandi Kids down the block trying to get map point tickets. After a long voyage in deep space, Frequency 8 is once again landing in San Francisco. With the So Stoked vibe, Frequency 8 feel, and alien technology brought back to earth, the adventure is sure to be unforgettable.

Winner of \"Best American DJ\" at the IDMA's, Christopher Lawrence is recognized as one of the world's top DJs and producers. A dance music legend, he has been described as \"One of America's most influential DJs\" by DJ Mag and \"A trailblazer\" by SPIN. With twenty years behind the decks, Christopher is one of the most credible names in dance music whose outspoken support of the underground has earned him the respect of industry and fans alike. He is recognized worldwide as the driving force behind the trance scene in America for over two decades. Always pushing boundaries, Christopher's tough tech trance and psytrance infused sets are a favorite on dance floors at the darkest downtown afterhours to the world's biggest festivals.

The youngest ever (at 15) DJ presenter to grace BBC Radio 1, Crissy Criss has flown the flag for Drum and Bass with his weekly Radio 1Xtra show delighting listeners for over ten years and winning 4 Best Radio Station Awards. Using his undeniable mixing talent and respected position, Crissy Criss has become an ambassador for D&B - representing the genre at numerous 1Xtra Live gigs alongside the likes of Alesha Keys, Disclosure, Chase & Status and more and appearing on Doctor P & Flux Pavilion's flagship label Circus Records.