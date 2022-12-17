Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: SNOW DAY

Main Room:

Jordan Suckley

Kutski

Plus guests, TBA!

As a born perfectionist and skilled artist, a remarkable and undeniably swift revolution marks the past few years of UK̓'s Jordan Suckley. Going from one of the scene̓s most promising newcomers and a roar in the underground to playing the world̓s high-end clubs, events and festivals, launching his very own Damaged Records and hitting the top of the charts with originals and remixes, is a mere reflection of the hard work this guy̓s put into it. Leaving the rising star status behind, following his instinct and creating a path of his own, sees Jordan Suckley set a new standard for the next generation in electronic dance music.

The true saviour of rave and master of the harder styles, Kutski aptly fits this title and is without a doubt the most exciting crossover talent to emerge from the UK in the past decade! With his infamous technical ability and incredible musical versatility it's not difficult to see why he has earned the tag 'The People's Favourite', voted the UK's No.1 Hard Dance DJ in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll and scooping up awards for 'Best UK Hard DJ' for 3 years running in the Hard Dance Awards as well as best Hard Dance DJ and podcast/radio show in the Hardcore Heaven Awards. His 'Keeping The Rave Alive' podcast and radio show has become one of the world's leading forces in the harder styles and the UK's leading hard-edged brand.

trance. hardstyle. hardcore. d+b.

7pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.