Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: SNOW DAY

Main Room:

Ronski Speed

Sharkey

Tombz

Simon Apex

Not The Father

trew

Duchess

Switchblade (Kandi Up)

Lounge:

Infusion

Cheezy-P

Dag

D-Tor

Omega11xx

Like every raver, snowflakes are unique and individual - perfect in their own way. Together they create a magical rave wonderland - spinning, twirling, & dancing in the sky. We are So STOKED for this Snow Day; and you are invited to take the day off & RAVE all night long! Stay COOL & stay PLUR!

East German producer and DJ, Ronski Speed aka Sun Decade, has created some of the most in demand Uplifting Trance tracks and remixes of the past decades. Best known for tracks like \"Lasting Light\" with Emma Hewitt, \"Rise Again\" with Lucy Saunders as well all time classics like \"The Space We Are\", \"E.O.S. Satallite\" with Above & Beyonds - Oceanlab ft. Justine Suissa, \"All The Way\" with Aruna, \"Deep Devine\" & \"A Sign\" with Ana Criado, \"Incognition\" & \"Soulseeker\" with Stoneface & Terminal and \"I'm Alone\" as Sun Decade. He is a regular remixer for legends like Bryan Adams, Above & Beyond, Armin Van Buuren, Markus Schulz, Andy Moor, Mori Kante, ATB & Heather Nova.

A legend in the studio, behind the decks, and on the mic; Sharkey initially became well known as an MC at hardcore rave events in the UK in 1993, with his high-energy and charismatic style. In 1995, he moved into music production, teaming up with DJ Hixxy to release the track \"Toytown\", which proved one of the biggest signature tunes of the UK's happy hardcore scene in the 1990s. This led both Sharkey and Hixxy to being signed by the UK's leading dance music label, React Music, and the pair released \"Bonkers\", the first in a series of albums which as become the best-selling hardcore compilation series of all time. From there Sharkey has gone one to champion his own sub-genre, \"Freeform Hardcore\", and ultimately inspire the hardcore renaissance that rejuvenated the genre in the early 2000s.