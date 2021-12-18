So Stoked: Snow Day
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present
SO STOKED: SNOW DAY
Main Room:
Ronski Speed
Sharkey
Tombz
Simon Apex
Not The Father
Duchess
Switchblade (Kandi Up)
Lounge:
Infusion
Cheezy-P
Dag
D-Tor
Omega11xx
Like every raver, snowflakes are unique and individual - perfect in their own way. Together they create a magical rave wonderland - spinning, twirling, & dancing in the sky. We are So STOKED for this Snow Day; and you are invited to take the day off & RAVE all night long! Stay COOL & stay PLUR!
East German producer and DJ, Ronski Speed aka Sun Decade, has created some of the most in demand Uplifting Trance tracks and remixes of the past decades. Best known for tracks like \"Lasting Light\" with Emma Hewitt, \"Rise Again\" with Lucy Saunders as well all time classics like \"The Space We Are\", \"E.O.S. Satallite\" with Above & Beyonds - Oceanlab ft. Justine Suissa, \"All The Way\" with Aruna, \"Deep Devine\" & \"A Sign\" with Ana Criado, \"Incognition\" & \"Soulseeker\" with Stoneface & Terminal and \"I'm Alone\" as Sun Decade. He is a regular remixer for legends like Bryan Adams, Above & Beyond, Armin Van Buuren, Markus Schulz, Andy Moor, Mori Kante, ATB & Heather Nova.
A legend in the studio, behind the decks, and on the mic; Sharkey initially became well known as an MC at hardcore rave events in the UK in 1993, with his high-energy and charismatic style. In 1995, he moved into music production, teaming up with DJ Hixxy to release the track \"Toytown\", which proved one of the biggest signature tunes of the UK's happy hardcore scene in the 1990s. This led both Sharkey and Hixxy to being signed by the UK's leading dance music label, React Music, and the pair released \"Bonkers\", the first in a series of albums which as become the best-selling hardcore compilation series of all time. From there Sharkey has gone one to champion his own sub-genre, \"Freeform Hardcore\", and ultimately inspire the hardcore renaissance that rejuvenated the genre in the early 2000s.
Tombz revels in their distinctly dark yet upbeat sound, creating a unique and recognizable pairing between the love of complex and frenetic sounds from metal with the kicks and snares and brightly toned melodies of house music. Originating in Milwaukee but currently residing in Chicago, Tombz spent time building their brand, including the Coffin Crew Collective, from parties at Site1A, Bad Genie and Vagabond. With an emphasis on establishing a fully immersive mood, utilizing any and all forms of house, breaks, drum and bass or a combo of them all, Tombz hooks their listeners in and take them on a ride with not just danceable selections but deep cuts into the crate to create a memorable experience for everyone in the audience.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/12-17.html
hardcore. trance. house. j-core. d+b.
7pm - 2:30am.
all ages.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 < 9pm;
$30 after.
