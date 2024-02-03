Sorry: The Justin Bieber Dance Party
Don't say Sorry, because it's our massive Justin Bieber night coming to San Francisco for one night only! Hear \"Baby\" \"Ghost\" \"Boyfriend\" \"Beauty And A Beat\" \"Stay\" \"Peaches\" \"Love Yourself\" and more! Plus dance to Bieber adjacent artists like One Direction, The Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Charlie Puth, and the Kid Laroi for a night of Bieber Bliss!
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$25 after;
$35 door.
