Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

SORRY: THE JUSTIN BIEBER DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

Cip

2nite

Don't say Sorry, because it's our massive Justin Bieber night coming to San Francisco for one night only! Hear \"Baby\" \"Ghost\" \"Boyfriend\" \"Beauty And A Beat\" \"Stay\" \"Peaches\" \"Love Yourself\" and more! Plus dance to Bieber adjacent artists like One Direction, The Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Charlie Puth, and the Kid Laroi for a night of Bieber Bliss!

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-01.html

pop. r&b.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$25 after;

$35 door.